Gaborone — In the rhumba music firmament, Frank Lesokwane and Alfred Mosimanegape could be likened to some demigods.

At the pinnacle of their illustrious music career now spanning over four decades, everything they touched turned into gold.

Now after close to 20 years without sharing the stage, the two self-acclaimed rhumba kings will this afternoon attempt to bring the old spark and reignite old memories that curved a special place in the hearts of many music lovers.

The festival dubbed ‘Rhumba Night’ will see a star-studded line up of local musicians entertain an expected sellout crowd at the popular hangout spot, Trekker Night club in Mogoditshane.

According to Franco, as Lesokwane is fondly called in rhumba circles, the fundamental goal of the festival is to offer local musicians whose careers in the entertainment industry has taken a nose dive to regroup and redirect their paths.

Undoubtedly it has been a troubled decade for the kwasa kwasa artistes locally.

The once popular genre has lost its previous sparkling spark.

The high profile act in the mouth-watering line up will be the performance of Alfredo Mos and his band Africa Sounds together with Franco and his Afro Musica.

The relationship between the two dates back to the late 90s.

Lesokwane drew his moniker Franco from the late Congolese guitar prodigy Franco Lua Makiadi of the world acclaimed OK Jazz band.

He cut his teeth in the music industry during the time when he was with the BDF band.

The first artiste Frank met on his musical sojourn was a certain recording artiste named Nathaniel Mwamboma of Nata Capricorn fame and that was when his career flourished.

They recorded two great albums Bula Matlho and Dumelang. After a short stint with Nata Capricorn as Mwamboma was affectionately known in music circles, Franco joined Les Afrika Sounds and scored equal success mostly due to his already famous moniker ‘Lepako’ and charismatic stage presence.

Within a short time, Franco was in studio with Alfredo Mos to record a chart-topping album Ipabalelo Tseleng and soon afterward they also did Tsena Mo Y2K together. Franco and Alfredo Mos went separate ways when Africa Sounds disbanded in 2001 and the former launched a solo career recording the hit album Ke Lela Le Lona. Sadly, music commentators now feel Alfredo Mos has now become a shell of what he used to be. Alfredo Mos was introduced to the world of music by the late Lawi Somana. He spent some time performing at the then Gaborone Sun and later on Bodiba Country Club, where Trekkers Night Club sits now. It will be an emotional journey back to Trekkers today.

He recorded his first album Botshelo in 1997, which enjoyed massive airplay. He released hit after hit including Ineng la Lerato, Motho Person, Bakgweetsi and Ditsala.

He took a break in 2008 and then went back to the studio in 2010 with little success.

The two kwasa kwasa stars will be joined on stage by another ex-soldier and friend Jeff Matheatau.

The relationship between Jeff and Franco goes back to the early years at Tsogang Primary School in Taung.

The army barracks became a launching pad for them. It was the stewardship of the late Malombo Mmereki, the late Tsilo Baitsile and renowned saxophonist Lister Boleseng, among other members of the popular 80s BDF Band, who molded Jeff and Franco.

Other groups lined up for the evening include Dipoko, Tshepo G, Mlesho of Tlhomela Baby fame and Tyte.

