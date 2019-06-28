Although some people are already chickening out keeping their US dollars in their Foreign Currency Accounts (FCA), there are some who will keep on receiving money and make (international) payments through these accounts. For First Capital Bank FCA holders, here’s what you will be charged:







For individual accounts

Monthly maintenance fee: USD $5

Cash Withdrawal (inside the branch: 2% of the amount withdrawed

ATM Cash Withdrawal: 2% of the amount withdrawn

Soiled notes deposit: 7% of the total amount deposited

Debit card issuance/ or Card replacement: Visa Platinum USD $25

Internal transfer: USD $2.50

RTGS transfer: USD $5

Telegraphic transfer: 1.5% for a minimum of USD $55 and a maximum of USD $150

Bank Statement request: $1