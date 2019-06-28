Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

THE Government in partnership with the European Union and the United Nations has launched a multi-year Spotlight Initiative to assist women and girls realise their full potential in a violence-free and gender-responsive country.

In a speech read on his behalf at the launch by Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa said violence against women and girls often goes unreported and is usually concealed within families.

“My Government is committed through the Spotlight Initiative to put in place measures that will unmask the challenge and enable policy makers to realise that the issue has negative impact on Gross Domestic Product and national development that needs to be dealt with swiftly,” he said.

The European Union committed US$34 million for the Spotlight Initiative country programme in Zimbabwe, which will be implemented by UN in partnership with the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development and civil society organisations.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister, Sithembiso Nyoni said, “No one shall be left behind as we boldly march towards realising our national vision 2030. It will be foolhardy to believe that vision 2030 will be realised without embracing the elimination of violence against women and girls as one of the key national development priorities.”

UN Resident Coordinator, Mr Bishow Parajuli said the initiative tackles head-on, sexual gender-based violence by paving the way for women and girls to have control over their lives.

“The Zimbabwe Spotlight Initiative country programme targets directly and indirectly 11 million beneficiaries particularly rural women and girls, women and girls living with disabilities and women living with HIV,” said Mr Parajuli.

Sixty percent of the Spotlight Initiative country programme intervention will be implemented at community level in 23 districts in five provinces. The five provinces are Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West, Manicaland, Matabeleland South and Harare.

Gender-based violence is a serious concern in Zimbabwe as it is in the rest of the world. At least 1 in every 3 women (15-49 years old) have experienced physical violence while one in every 5 women have experienced sexual violence. In most cases, perpetrators are their intimate partners.

Mr Parajuli said the other harmful practices include child marriages, which constitute a serious violation of the sexual, reproductive and health rights of women and girls in Zimbabwe.

“These often lead to higher rates of early pregnancy and increased risks of exposure to HIV/Aids and high level of maternal mortality. Gender-based violence is a well-documented human rights violation, a public health challenge and a barrier to civic, social, political, and economic participation,” said Mr Parajuli.

He said that GBV also undermines the safety, dignity, and overall health status, social and economic wellbeing of the individuals who experience it. — @thamamoe