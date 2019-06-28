In April 2018, WhatsApp announced that users were able to see and download information that they collect to appease privacy enthusiasts. Even though WhatsApp already said that it doesn’t listen to your conversations, I just wanted to be sure of that that’s why I decided to download my data.







What information then does WhatsApp collect?

Nothing freaks you out. They just know about your username, privacy settings,profile picture, your device name and model so forth.

But personally for no apparent reason, I was just a bit unsettled when I found out that it collects phone numbers of my contacts. I know you are saying “Duh! there are not your numbers so why the hell should you feel unsettled”. Anyways, here are screenshots of the full information that WhatsApp collected from me (and what they collect from anybody as well):







If you want to do it yourself, here’s how to download the data

1. Go to WhatsApp Settings.

2. Go to Account.

3. Go to Request account info.

4. Go to Download report.

5. A ZIP file will be downloaded to your phone.

6. Once the file is downloaded to your phone, select Export report.