Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A GERMAN company, Thyssen Krupp, plans to construct a chlorine plant in Redcliff for the production of water purification chemicals for industrial use.

The proposed investment will be the latest in a number of other projects set to benefit from the imminent opening of ZimCoke Pvt Limited, which recently assumed ownership of a coke battery within ailing steel giant, Ziscosteel.

Last month, Government officially commissioned the $255 million ZimCoke project, which is set to commence production soon, and will create nearly 1 000 jobs plus more opportunities along the value chain.

Thyssen Krupp, who are already partners to ZimCoke in the refurbishment of the coke ovens, are expected to construct the plant within the coking company once it starts production.Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu has said the plant will rely on electrical energy from ZimCoke as well as salt from Botswana.

“I am advised that recent discussions with German giant, Thyssen Krupp, have suggested that the two companies might consider building a plant on this site to produce chlorine for water purification and industrial use,” he said.

“The basic raw materials for this would be salt from Botswana while they rely on electrical energy from ZimCoke.”

Minister Ndlovu said that construction was set to commence soon after the beginning of operations by ZimCoke. Special advisor to the ZimCoke project, Mr Eddie Cross, also confirmed the move saying the plant would be inside the ZimCoke premises.

“Yes, we have such plans but for now we are focusing more on the beginning of operations at ZimCoke but once we are done, we will then look at how we can come up with the chlorine plant and other initiatives as well,” said Mr Cross.

Besides being considered as the first steps in the resuscitation of Ziscosteel, ZimCoke is set to breathe life into other companies in and around Redcliff.

Zimchem, Hwange Colliery, the National Railways of Zimbabwe, Zinara as well as local authorities are some of the entities set to benefit directly or otherwise, from the opening of ZimCoke.Redcliff Municipality itself is set to have its perennial water problems solved through the facilitation by the company of the construction of a water treatment plant. Redcliff Town Clerk, Mr Gilson Chakauya said the investment was a welcome development as it goes a long way in solving the town’s perennial water challenges.

“The chlorine plant supports the water treatment plant that ZimCoke promised to help us construct,” he said.