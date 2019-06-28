Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Cairo, Egypt

AFTER a spirited show that, however, yielded disappointing results at Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday night, former Warriors’ goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini believes qualification for the knockout phase is still possible.

The Warriors drew 1-1 with Uganda in their second Group A match they could easily have won by a unanimous points decision had it been a boxing match, but being a football game, only goals decide the winner or loser.

Not even clear home crowd support could help provide that luck to punish The Cranes, despite creating a lot of chances far better than in the opening match against Egypt.

Captain, Knowledge Musona, on another day could have scored at least two goals and with a bit of luck, a hat-trick, but alas for the Smiling Assassin, he could only assist in Zimbabwe’s first tournament goal scored by Khama Billiat.

The goal, engineered with a touch of excellence when the skipper beautifully chested to an on rushing Ovidy Karuru, who rode a tackle and got into the box before laying a hard and low cross onto the path of Billiat, who had ghosted behind the defenders, to stylishly flick home, was a thing of beauty.

The goal was a true reflection of the Warriors’ dominance and desire to grab all the points and it all seemed on course until the 65th minute when the coach decided to take off Thabani Kamusoko and three minutes later dribbling winger, Talent Chawapihwa, was also pulled out for Marshall Munetsi and Evans Rusike respectively.

Football is also a gamble and maybe on the occasion coach Sunday Chidzambwa took one, but it cruelly backfired.

Now with a point from two games, Zimbabwe need, first a win over DR Congo on Sunday and a prayer for Egypt to beat Uganda.

If the Pharaohs do beat Uganda, the Warriors can finish second depending on the margin of Uganda’s loss and their winning margin over DRC to avoid permutations of finishing as one of the four third best sides.

However, South African-based former Highlanders’ goalie, Kapini, is confident that the boys will sail through.

“It’s not yet over until it’s over; mark my words, Go Warriors Go,” Kapini expressed confidence on his Facebook timeline.

It’s now up to the coaches to field a team that will be able to defend and also score. The backline of Tendayi Darikwa, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu and Devine Lunga is probably the only department that should not and will not be tampered with.

Social media has been on overdrive blaming Musona, but his work rate and presence is needed more than ever for the Sunday match and maybe it’s high time that he was partnered with Knox Mutizwa who can also play just behind the strikers.