Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 20-YEAR-OLD man from Gwanda has been arrested for allegedly killing a sex worker by stabbing her on her private parts and eye after he had hired her.

Soneni Mpofu of Phakama suburb was found dead on her bed by a neighbour two days after she had been murdered last month.

Mqhelisi Sibanda of Matshetsheni was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi, facing a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to July 9.

Prosecuting, Miss Glenda Nare said Sibanda was arrested on Sunday. She said Sibanda allegedly murdered the now deceased and locked her in her bedroom and went away.

“On 25 May, Soneni Mpofu and Sibanda were at Njula Sports Bar in Gwanda Town drinking beer. They left the bar at around 11PM and went to Limelite Sports Bar where they continued their drinking spree until the following morning.

“At around 2AM they left Limelite Sports Bar in a taxi and went to Mpofu’s house at 1018 Phakama Suburb. Sibanda had hired the services of Mpofu who was a commercial sex worker. Sibanda then murdered Mpofu by strangling her and went on to stab her once on the left eye and once on her private parts. Sibanda locked the now deceased in her bedroom and went away with her cellphone and house keys. Mpofu’s body was found on 28 May by a neighbour who had not seen her for days and there a pungent smell coming from the now deceased’s house,” Miss Nare said.

The neighbour looked through the window and saw Mpofu’s body on the bed and she alerted other neighbours who forced open the door.

The matter was reported to the police.—@DubeMatutu