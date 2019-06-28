Ricky Zililo in Esigodini

LISTER Ndlovu was the toast of the Matabeleland South Copa Coca-Cola girls’ provincial football finals held at Mzingwane High School yesterday.

The 14-year-old forward’s brace in the final led Nkankezi High School to a 2-0 victory over 2017 provincial champions Thekwane High and booked a spot in the national finals that will be held at Jameson High School in Kadoma next month.

Nkankezi dominated the former champions for most of the match and even had the luxury of missing a penalty.

The boys’ finals will be held at the same venue today.

Results

Group A: Thekwane 4-0 Dula; Dula 0-4 Thekwane

Group B: Malungudzi 0-0 Bethel; Malungudzi 1-0 Mzimuni; Bethel 0-1 Mzimuni

Group C: Bezha 2-1 Bulu; Bezha 0-1 Nkankezi; Bulu 0-2 Nkankezi

Semifinals: Thekwane 1-0 Bezha; Nkankezi 2-1 Malungudzi

Final: Thekwane 0-2 Nkankezi

Boys’ finalists

Mzingwane, Mqabuko (Matobo), Plumtree High (Mangwe), Mvuthu (uMzingwane), Collen Bawn (Gwanda North), Tongwe (Beitbridge), Thekwane (Bulilima), Manama (Gwanda South) and Filabusi High (Insiza)