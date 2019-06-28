Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

SUSPENDED chief magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe, who is accused of criminal abuse of office, on Wednesday had his application for the permanent release of his passport and cancellation of all reporting conditions dismissed.

Guvamombe is facing charges of allowing former Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere and his former Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security counterpart Supa Mandiwanzira, placement on attachment at the courts while they were on remand.

In his application filed by his lawyer Mr Jonathan Samukange, Guvamombe sought the permanent release of his passport and cancellation of all reporting conditions.

In dismissing Guvamombe’s application, Harare regional magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande said the issue of bail was decided in the remand court.

“The issue of bail was dealt with by the remand court, the fuel crisis is not something new and this court cannot interfere with it,” she said.

Mrs Makwande said the law allows for the cancellation of bail conditions, but that is done when it is necessary in the interest of justice and where there are changed circumstances. She said at the moment, the stay of proceedings by the High Court did not extinguish the charges that the accused person was facing.

Mrs Makwande said it was in the interest of justice that the bail conditions stayed as they were.