Crime Reporter

A recent police crackdown on drug peddlers in Harare netted at least 16 suspects for allegedly trading in illicit sex-enhancing drugs, mbanje and Broncleer cough syrup on the streets.

The drug peddlers were arrested at different vending points across the city since the launch of the blitz last week. Most of them were nabbed at bus terminuses and shopping centres while selling the prohibited drugs.

In a statement on Wednesday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests. “The ZRP has arrested four suspects who were found in possession two boxes of Broncleer cough syrup at Copacabana Commuter Rank, Harare on 24 June 2019,” he said.

“Five others were arrested while selling sex-enhancing drugs at Fife Avenue Shopping Centre. The nine suspects will appear in court soon.”

On Saturday night, police also arrested seven drug peddlers at Copacabana and they were found in possession of mbanje, with some openly smoking the illicit drug near a local supermarket.

“The ZRP expresses appreciation to some media houses and individuals who raised alarm over the activities at this commuter omnibus rank,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“Police will continue to conduct raids and blitz on all commuter ranks with a view to account for drug peddlers and to maintain law and order.”

In some parts of the country, the ZRP also managed to arrest and intercept drug peddlers.

On June 11, police in Bulawayo conducted a raid at number 1 Eaglesham Court at the corner of Joshua Mqabuko N. Nkomo Street and 1st Avenue where they discovered an assortment of alcoholic beverages, 10kgs dagga, cough syrups, sex enhancement tablets, among other prohibited drugs.

The suspects were arrested for possessing dagga and unregistered medicine.

Police then warned members of the public against peddling drugs and abuse as the law will catch up with offenders without fear or favour.

On June 5, at around 5pm, police in Nyanga intercepted a truck carrying 25x90kg bags of dagga.

Police received information that two people travelling in the said vehicle were involved in shaddy deals, before raiding them near Kaitano Primary School.

The pair fled the scene, leaving behind their vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered 25 X 90kg of dagga.