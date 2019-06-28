Sharon Buwerimwe, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have released pictures of a man who allegedly killed a hooker at a lodge and inscribed 666, a number biblically known as the mark of the beast and a star associated with the occult on her belly.

Police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspected satanic ritual killer.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said those with information should contact Seargent Ncube on 0773 629 244 or Chief Inspector Chibira on 0292 71568/77523.

Alternatively, he said they can use police suggestion boxes dotted around the country if they wished to remain anonymous. The victim, Patience Ndlovu, from Cowdray Park suburb was found dead at Silver Sands Lodge situated at number 13 Connaught Avenue between Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and Jason Moyo Street on June 3.

Insp Ncube said Ndlovu’s body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post mortem and it was discovered that she was strangled.

“Causes of death were concluded as to be asphyxia, strangulation and homicide,” said Insp Ncube.

“On June 3, 2019, at around 10AM, the body of the deceased was discovered by a general worker who was on duty cleaning the guest rooms. The body of the deceased was found lying lifeless facing upwards fully dressed underneath the bed in the bedroom. Investigations have shown that the deceased was last seen at a lodge in company of a male adult in the picture. Police are keen to interview that person appearing in the picture.”

Sources at the lodge said the woman checked into Silver Sands with the man who gave a false Pumula South address as his home at around 3AM on June 2. “She appeared drunk and was carrying a bucket with ice and beer. Around 10AM on the same day, a staff member knocked on the door to tell them it was time to check out. The man partially opened the door and paid for an extra day saying his companion was still drunk,” said a source.

The source said around 2PM the man left the lodge saying he was going to buy food and never returned.

“On Monday June 3, at around 10AM a staff member went to clean the room and inform the occupants that it was time to check out. She knocked without a response and eventually opened the door. We heard her screaming saying someone was dead in the room,” said the source.

The police, added the source, were called and the full horror of the situation was revealed.

The source said there were no visible marks on the woman’s body but blood and a strange fluid were coming out of her mouth. “We think it was a satanic ritual killing. The number 666 is known as a mark of evil as shown in the Bible in Revelations 13. A police officer said the star that was painted on her tummy is used to summon evil spirits,” said the source.

Ndlovu was buried at Luveve Cemetery on June 9. – @sharonbuwe