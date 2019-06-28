Natasha Chamba, Business Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will meet business executives from across the country at this year’s 2019 annual Buy Zimbabwe Summit to be held in Bulawayo next week.

Proceedings will be held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) exhibition centre under the theme, “Enhancing local production, preference and market access”. Organisers, Buy Zimbabwe Company, said strengthening the manufacturing sector through strong value chains and import substitution were key topics for discussion.

“Buy Zimbabwe has since formally invited his Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, to be the guest of honour at this important event. This event is a platform where key stakeholders gather and deliberate on issues which affect the local industry and economy at large,” said Buy Zimbabwe in a statement. Buy Zimbabwe is mandated to promote the production and consumption of local goods and services on the local and international market. — @queentauruszw.