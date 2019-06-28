Crime Reporter

Police have unearthed a cattle rustling syndicate and unscrupulous businesspeople who are buying cattle in rural areas and selling meat which is unfit for human consumption. Investigations revealed that the syndicates are stealing cattle for slaughter while some businesspeople are buying beasts without following laid down procedures.

According to the law, people should have a police clearance, a cattle movement permit from the Veterinary department, a certificate of health and documents which show that the beast was slaughtered in a registered abattoir.

Stolen beasts are slaughtered in the bush and unsuitable vehicles are used to transport the meat. Police have warned the rustlers and urged people not to buy meat from illegal outlets.

This comes after police recently arrested seven suspects who were found in possession of seven carcasses in separate incidents in Goromonzi and Wedza.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza on Wednesday said on June 16 at around 11pm police who were manning a roadblock along Harare-Wedza Road intercepted six carcasses that were being transported to the city in a Nissan Hardbody truck.

“The police were carrying out stop and search patrols when they intercepted a Nissan Hardbody truck which had four occupants.

“When the driver was waived to stop, he attempted to speed off but was cornered.

“Searches were conducted and police recovered the six carcasses. The suspects were interrogated and failed to give a satisfactory explanation and they were taken to the police station for further investigations,” he said.

Insp Mwanza said the four led police to Sadza area where it was established that they had bought cattle from villagers in the area but they had not involved the police as per normal procedures.

“The suspects failed to produce a cattle movement permit, they also failed to prove that the cattle were slaughtered in an abattoir. Police confiscated the meat and engaged local health officials who subsequently condemned the meat as not fit for human consumption.

“The meat was disposed of through burning while the accused persons were released after being fined,” he said.

He urged people to follow the normal procedures when buying or selling cattle and warned cattle rustlers that the long arm of the law will always catch up with them.

In May, three men were arrested for stock theft in Goromonzi after a vehicle they were travelling in was stopped at a roadblock. Police searched the vehicle and discovered meat which was packed in six sacks.

Police investigations revealed that the suspects had stolen a cattle at Murape Village, Chief Chikwaka, Murehwa, and slaughtered it in the bush about 300 metres away from the complainant’s homestead.

The meat was destined for Harare. The six appeared in court and were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each.