Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

MULTI award winning model, Shadel Noble, is eyeing his third Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) gong as he has won two awards at the past two editions.

Shadel who has modelled at the SA Men’s Fashion Week says he hopes to scoop his third Roil BAA in a row which would mean a lot to his career. He is nominated in the Outstanding Male Model award.

“It’s really an honour and I’m grateful that I’ve been nominated for the third time and I hope to win a third Roil BAA. This really goes to show that hard work does pay, I’m looking forward to this year’s edition and I think the modelling category is really competitive this year,” he said.

The model is nominated among some other great models like Ben Chest and Keith Siamloboka.

Shadel said in the next five years he sees himself being a brand ambassador of a big company and owning his own modeling agency.

“In the next five years I see myself being a brand ambassador for a big company. Another five-year goal is having my own successful modelling agency and these are the goals I’m really working hard to achieve in the next five years,” said Shadel.

The award-winning model wants to try acting this year as he has always wanted to venture into it for some time.

“I have always wanted to try acting for a very longtime and I’m now confident enough to give it a shot and see where it takes me,” he said.

Speaking about local modelling, Shadel said it was growing.

“The local modelling industry is still growing and hopefully in three to five years it would have grown to a point where models would be getting really good paying gigs,” Shadel said.

Shadel is indeed one of the most promising models in the country as he has modelled in Cape Town at SA’s Men Fashion Week.

He won an international award at the Mpumalanga Fashion and Design Week and the Best International model at Zambian Fashion Awards.