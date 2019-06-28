TelOne had their Annual General Meeting today and announced some pretty interesting results for the year ended December 31. There’s good news and bad news…







The good

Well, revenue continues with its upward trend, increasing from $119 million in 2017 to $125 million. TelOne believes that this is as a result of the the 37% increase in broadband customers.

TelOne’s Fixed Subscriber base also grew pretty significantly from 87 851 the previous year to 100 005 – a 14% increment. No doubt, this also played a factor in the growth of their revenue.







The growth in subscriber base and increase in broadband prices towards the latter end of 2018 were not enough to stave off losses.

The not-so-good news

In the press release sent out to media outlets, TelOne announced that their Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) had grown to $21 million from $19 million and whilst that’s impressive in its own right, the telecommunications company still made a loss before tax of $19.6 million. TelOne did not mention the loss after tax figures which means they are probably significantly higher than the $19.6 million they are willing to share with the public.

Even though the company made a loss there is still a positive to be taken since this is an improvement on the $39 million loss before tax of 2017.

What TelOne did share was the reason why they were still a loss-making company and they gave 3 of the following reasons: