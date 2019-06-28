Creating online content in Africa has been frustrating because monetizing that content has been a nightmare for most creators. So whilst platforms like YouTube have liberated content creation, getting significant amounts of money from the channels has been pretty difficult.







For South African content creators, there’s an alternative method of making money from their YouTube videos other than advertising. Users will now be able to support creators by paying R39.99/month.

The members will get some exclusive content as you would expect”







With Channel Memberships, viewers pay a monthly recurring fee… to get unique badges, new emoji, Members-only posts in the Community tab, and access to unique custom perks offered by creators, such as exclusive livestreams, extra videos, or shout-outs YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan

This is a pretty huge deal and hopefully this is rolled out globally at some point so that quality content creators get a greater incentive to keep pumping out quality content on YouTube.

As any local creator would know, with very few local advertisers placing ads on YouTube videos, that limits the amount of money they can make seriously but this new system would definitely present a chance for creators to make more.