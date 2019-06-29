Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Bulawayo City 0-0 Bosso 90

BULAWAYO City coach Try Ncube was unhappy with his side for taking only a point from their Southern Region Division One League match against Bosso 90 at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The point took City’s points’ tally to 28 from 12 games and they now enjoy a four-point lead over second-placed Talen Vision, who face Binga United this afternoon.

The result was all the more frustrating given the way the hosts dominated play. City attacked from start to finish, but failed to break the deadlock.

Bosso 90 were well organised defensively and gave City very little room to manoeuvre, particularly in the first half.

Nqobile Ndlovu and Innocent Kutsanzira also made matters worse for City, as they took turns to miss a flurry of chances.

“We wanted three points, but got one, which is disappointing.

“In football it is never easy to collect maximum points, but we tried our best.

“The opponents delayed play so much in the second half, which was frustrating, but we have to regroup and face the task ahead,” said Ncube.

Fixtures

Talen Vision vs Binga Pirates, Mosi Rovers vs Ajax hotspurs, Arenel Movers vs Main line, ZPC Hwange vs Moto Moto Makomo vs Toronto, Ciwu vs Casmyn