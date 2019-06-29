The Minister of Energy Honourable Fortune Chasi has spoken regarding the recent US$10 million paid to Eskom, confirm that it will indeed help in plugging the power generation holes currently plaguing the country.







During a recent Cabinet briefing Honourable Chasi acknowledged the payment to Eskom but would not go into further details

I can’t pronounce at the moment, exact the number of Megawatts we are going to be receiving but that digit of $10 million is a significant development which we expect to alleviate our current difficulties in the area of power.





The Minister also disclosed that they are negotiating with Mozambique to try and improve the situation:

We are also going to engage in further detailed discussions with our neighbors in Mozambique (ECB), after the intervention by the President on his recent visit, to work out the details of what is possible. At an appropriate time we will be able to communicate with you the exact agreements which we have reached and the power we will be getting and when.

Considering that the electricity has become unbearable with constant faults at the power stations extending already long load-shedding periods, this news will be welcome.

As with anything coming from government officials taking it with a healthy dose of scepticism will definitely not hurt.