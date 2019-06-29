Geraldine Zaranyika Herald Reporter

Two Chitungwiza men on Thursday appeared in court on allegations of defrauding a land seeker of US$16 000 in a botched property deal.

Lovemore Chinobva (54) and Enos Gwangwaza (23) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko facing fraud charges.

They were remanded to July 31 on $400 bail.

Prosecutor Mr Aron Kutadzaushe alleged that on June 2, 2019, the complainant saw an advertisement in a weekly newspaper to the effect that Chinobva was selling a residential stand in New Marlborough, Harare, for US$25 000.

On June 13, the complainant again saw another advertisement which Chinobva flighted that he was selling the same stand for US$19 000.

The complainant got interested and called on the supplied Econet number.

Chinobva answered and confirmed that he was the owner of the stand. He again confirmed that he was selling the stand for US$19 000.

The complainant negotiated for a low price and Chinobva agreed to sell the stand for US$16 000.

The court heard that Chinobva then asked the complainant to come to Chicken Inn Msasa to sign the agreement of sale upon payment for the stand.

The complainant became suspicious as to why Chinobva wanted to meet him outside town and fearing that he might be robbed of his money he informed police officers.

On June 25, the complainant went to Msasa and met Chinobva and Gwangwaza, but had brought along the police officers.

Gwangwaza showed the complainant the tittle deeds for the stand which he said he would release after the signing of the agreement of sale and made the payment.

The complainant signed the agreement of sale which was witnessed by Chinobva and Gwangwaza, and whilst the two were waiting for payment, they were arrested.

A copy of fake tittle deeds, agreement of sale, a duplicate of the real stand owner’s National ID were recovered from the two.

Investigations were made and the real owner of the stand was found.

He was shocked that unknown accused persons were selling his residential stand and was also surprised that they had his duplicate national identification card and tittle deeds.