Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Cairo, Egypt

WARRIORS winger Kudakwashe Mahachi’s participation at this year’s Total Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt hung in the balance last night after the team management expressed regret over his social media complaints at being left out of the team.

The SuperSport United-bound Mahachi went on his Instagram account on Wednesday and expressed his anger at being left out of the starting line up that did duty against Uganda.

“We don’t take lightly to such levels of indiscipline in camp. We need to uphold high levels of discipline in camp, we have emphasised to the players and if one goes public and complains about being left out of the team you are causing serious discomfort in the team and we are not going to take that lightly,” said the Zimbabwe head of delegation Farai Jere.

He did not say what action will be meted on Mahachi who was lively at last night’s training session at the El sekka-el hadid SC Stadium where he combined well with Knox Mutizwa.

“I was actually reading somewhere where players have been expelled from this tournament for indiscipline but this is not to say we will do that on the young man even though we haven’t discussed about it as team management. The coach however, said he will welcome whatever decision is taken,’’ said Jere.

The Caps United supremo also said they had asked for reports from Tafadzwa Kutinyu and Tino Kadewere who allegedly had a heated argument during training before a friendly match against Tanzania.

“From the reports the two players never fought but had a heated argument which yes might have degenerated into a fist fight but other players quickly doused off the fires, there was never a fight,” said Jere.

In the unlikely event that Mahachi is expelled, he will become the first Zimbabwean player to be hit by such a sanction in the country’s Afcon participation history.

With two players, Marvelous Nakamba and Devine Lunga, ruled out of tomorrow’s clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo, it will be a self inflicted injury if Zimbabwe were to expel Mahachi from the tournament, especially since it’s not even certain when Nakamba and Lunga will recover.