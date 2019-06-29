Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has launched a manhunt for a suspected fraudster on allegations of defrauding a local political party of more than US$162 000.

Simbarashe Wellington Nedahwa, whose last known address is 14204/1 Kuwadzana Extension, is wanted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Commercial Crimes Division who are dealing with the matter.

The case number is DR 154/01/19 and CR 2032/01/19.

When contacted for comment, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not divulge the name of the political party for fear of jeopardising investigations.

In a statement on Wednesday, police said in January this year, Nedahwa, in connivance with his accomplices who have since been arrested, hatched a plan to defraud the political party.

“In furtherance of their criminal enterprise, they approached a local bank where the complainant holds an account and activated a debit card linked to the complainant’s account,” said the police.

“The suspect then transacted at various point of sale machines, buying wares in Harare Central Business District before going into hiding.”

Anyone with information leading to Nedahwa’s arrest should contact the Investigating Officer Detective Assistant Inspector Aloius Gakata on 0773 042 814, CID Commercial Crimes Division on 0242 703030 or Police General Headquarters on (0242) 703631 or any nearest police station.