Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THE extended online registration for the 2019 Econet Victoria Falls Marathon has closed with a week left before the event.

In a statement, organisers of the event, Deep Blue Media, said only a few slots remain and will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis next Friday and Saturday.

The initial deadline was June 14 and was extended to June 24 to give aspiring athletes more days to register for the race.

“Online entries have closed, but there are very limited spaces left for all the races, so anyone wishing to participate and hasn’t already entered please come down to the Kingdom Hotel on Friday 5th July from 10AM till 5PM and Saturday 6th July 9AM till 12PM,” read the statement.

Prices for the last minute tickets will be availed on the day.

Those wishing to collect their race numbers and bibs are encouraged to do so on Friday and Saturday between the times stated above.

The races include the 42.2km full marathon, 21km half marathon and 7.5km fun run.

The races start on Livingstone Road between Avis garage and Zimpost car park and end at Victoria Falls Primary School.

The full marathon will start at 6:45AM, while the half marathon and relay will start 7:15AM. The fun run will start at 7:45AM. Those wishing to take part in the 42.2km full marathon should be 21 years and above, while 18 years is the age limit for the half marathon and relay.

Children as young as 10 years are allowed, but should be accompanied by an adult.

The Victoria Falls Bridge and border will be closed to traffic at 10PM on Saturday until 8:00AM on Sunday.

The organisers are using the international measurement certificate, which is in line with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and Association of International Marathon and Distance Races (AIMS) standards. — @ncubeleon