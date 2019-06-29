WhatsApp is known to regularly add nifty new features to its messaging app to better the user experience. There hasn’t been a ton of new additions, of recent, but the WhatsApp Status could soon get a new feature that will make the Stories-like pane clutter-free and usable for many.







If you know your way around WhatsApp, you would know that you can long-press on any status update and choose to mute it. This will make the story of that contact appear in a grayed-out state under a new ‘muted updates’ section as opposed to the recent updates section.

If a lot of your contacts upload Status update and you have muted most of them then your feed is cluttered with muted Status updates. Well, as per popular WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a nifty little solution to resolve this problem. Check how it will look like:







As you can see in the screenshots above, you will see a new “hide” option next to the muted updates header. Tapping the same will make the list of muted updates disappear from the Status pane (collapsed and hidden) and offer you a cleaner Status view. It will help highlight updates from only those users who you are interested in interacting with – since Status views aren’t hidden.

if you want to restore muted updates and want to unmute someone, you will have to tap the ‘show’ option in the header to do the same. It’s a simple feature that will make a ton of difference for non-Status users, who would love for their Status panes to be neat.

This feature is currently in development and should start rolling out in the coming weeks. Apart from this, WhatsApp is also known to be working on a dark theme, ability to cross-post Status updates to Facebook, and QR code-based quick contact addition experience.