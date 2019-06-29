Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

THE iconic cooling towers at the Bulawayo Power Station have over the years become the hallmark of the city that even visitors marvel at.

It is from these gigantic Zesa towers that endlessly belch out white smoke as electricity is produced and that from industrial activities that Bulawayo got its “KoNtuthu Ziyathunqa” nickname back when the city was the industrial hub of the country. As such, the towers are of sentimental value to the city’s residents.

But last week, news spread that two of the gigantic towers would be demolished by the Zimbabwe Power Company, a subsidiary of Zesa.

As expected, the city’s residents did not take that news well as they felt that a part of them was being taken away.

Showbiz Reporter, Tonderai Zvimba, caught up with some of the city’s residents who expressed dismay over the demolition of two of the iconic towers.

Sithokozile Tshuma from Entumbane suburb said: “These towers should not be tempered with as they are part of our history as the people of Bulawayo. They can transform these old cooling towers just like the ones in Soweto, South Africa.”

Admire Mlotshwa said these towers are the identity of Bulawayo and as such, should not be destroyed.

“I believe these towers are one of the reasons why this city is call KoNtuthu Ziyathunqa. They are part of our identity,” he said.

While most were concerned about the history and heritage of the cooling towers, Gift Nkiwane who resides in Mahatshula was concerned about the cost of demolishing the towers.

“It’s a very expensive process to safely demolish these towers and get rid of the remains. I think it’s something which shouldn’t be on top of Zesa’s priorities as they’re currently facing a lot of challenges.”

Some residents were in solidarity with Zesa’s decision like Willard Mamombe who said: “The towers are obsolete and they shouldn’t surpass 50 years. We cannot avoid modernising just because we want to preserve some towers which are not helping us in any way.”

Zesa on their part said they were only demolishing two of the six cooling towers at the Bulawayo Power Station as they have now surpassed their lifespan and now pose a safety risk to the community.

“Not all the cooling towers will be removed. Only two will be demolished and out of the six, four will remain. The reason for demolition is because the towers pose a safety risk to the community because of their structural integrity which is compromised hence they have to be pulled down,” said Zesa spokesperson Fullard Gwasira.

He said the city must not be saddened as more “ntuthu” was coming their way with a new tower set to be constructed to replace the two. The tower will also enable the station to increase generation capacity from 16MW to 90MW.

“At the moment, these towers are idle. A bigger tower enhances the beauty of Bulawayo and can be seen from even further away and produces even more ‘intuthu’,” he said.

Gwasira added that while they appreciate the sentimental attachment towards the iconic towers by Bulawayo residents, the demolition of the two towers was necessary.

“The demolition of the towers eliminates hazards, thereby ensuring continued electricity generation in a safe environment, and the full restoration of KoNtuthu Ziyathunqa.”