When Nelson Chamisa invited Bobbie Wine and President Mnangagwa invited his counterpart, Yoweri Museveni I thought Zimbabwe and Uganda were best friends. Boy was I wrong.







We are enemies tonight and we are in a state of war. Twitter War, I mean. Zimbabweans and Ugandans are blasting and trolling each other ahead of tonight’s match between the two national teams.

It all started after one Ugandan, Evelyn Nakayi trolled Twimbos by insinuating that Zimbabweans don’t know there’s Twitter.







Do they even know what Twitter is??? https://t.co/Vnxw0sRTZ1 — Evelyn🇺🇬 (@Evelyn_Nakayi) June 24, 2019

And that was the Sarajevo incident that started the war between Twimbos (Zimbabweans on Twitter) and Ugandans. Here’s just a few of the shots that were fired:

We have Zupco in Zimbabwe, Uganda has brooms. A V11 of Evelyn commuting to town. 🤣#UGAZIM pic.twitter.com/zdVsw5FNvb — El Patron (@SamGwass) June 25, 2019

When it comes to literacy, Zim is ranked no1 and Uganda no 26 in Africa. Then you hear some random person @Evelyn_Nakayi who confuses Lacoste for Locust asking us if we even have Twitter. Like seriously 😂😂😂. #UGAZIM pic.twitter.com/SHdLeD68Tx — Masimba Maziveyi (@MMaziveyi) June 26, 2019

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 is the only country with the word bread in its national anthem😂😂#UGAZIM pic.twitter.com/hTbFzTeX5k — Native 🇺🇬 (@jb_ety) June 26, 2019