Safaricom the biggest movie network operator in Kenya is being sued for violating the privacy of 11.5 million of it’s customers.







According to Kenyan outlets, the mobile network operator is being accused of leaking data of their customers involved in gambling.

The data, which the petitioner herein viewed personally, was specific to gamblers who had used their Safaricom mobile numbers to gamble on various betting platforms registered in Kenya





The petition is seeking to have Kenya’s giant telco cited for breach of a businessman’s right to privacy and for the breach right to privacy of 11.5 million customers involved in online betting.

The data allegedly leaked included details identifying subscribers such as full names, their phone numbers, ID numbers, passport numbers, gender, age and total amounts gambled.

The businessman claimed to he was approached by individuals in possession of personal data of the gambling Safaricom subscribers.

In the lawsuit the complainant is asking that Safaricom be maid to pay US$97 930 to each of the 11.5 million customers who had their data exposed.

Safaricom said this was the doing of two employees who have since been dismissed and went a step further to sue the businessman for colluding with their employees to obtain sensitive data.