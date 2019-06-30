Lance Mambondiyani, the former CEO of Steward Bank has been snapped up by BancABC to head up the Zimbabwe operation.







Mambondiyani suddenly left the Cassava Smartech owned bank a few weeks ago. Reports were that he had been fired although he and his former employers refused the allegations.

BancABC Zimbabwe is under the BancABC Group with headquarters in Gaborone Botswana. The whole group is owned by Atlas Mara Group a Pan African conglomerate.







According to Equity Axis, Mambondiyani is succeeding Joe Sibanda who is retiring from the helm of the bank.