Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

OVER 150 karatekas took part in the Bulawayo Metropolitan Karate Association (BMKA) provincial tournament held at Milton Junior School on Saturday.

The major highlights of the competition were Erba Ngara winning gold in the ladies’ kumite. In the men’s kata, Julius Dzikiti successfully shrugged off the challenge of first-timer Blessed Msipa in the final to come out tops.

Tralice Mugwagwa emerged champion in the men’s kumite section.

Six karate styles on display at the competition included the Kimura Shukokai, JKA Shotakan and its breakaway JKSA, Shito-ryu Kofukan, Karate No-Mich and Sankunkai Dragon.

The competition followed the Japan Karate Association (JKA) rules in the categories of kata (forms demonstration) and kumite (fighting) for both junior and senior fighters.

BMKA chairman Sensei Ndabezinhle Mazibuko said the tournament had been a success.

“The tournament had an overwhelming response with a good number of athletes taking part. Competition was fierce, but fair, with not too many injuries in the kumite section,” Mazibuko said.

He also called on the corporate world to assist their efforts to resuscitate martial arts in the province.

“We are pleased to have secured our first corporate sponsor in the form of Radar Industries trading as MacDonald Bricks, who are now helping us put in place the building blocks of the future of karate. They have kindly part-sponsored the tournament, for which we are grateful,” said Mazibuko. — @innocentskizoe