Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

THREE cashiers employed at a Bulawayo fast food outlet allegedly defrauded their employer of US$11 000 before blowing the money on a luxury car after forging sales receipts.

Sithembiso Manyathela (23), Tagwirei Kudzai (29) and Yolanda Mudanhi (20) all employed at Pizza Hut in Bradfield suburb appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi facing fraud charges.

They were remanded in custody to July 8 for trial.

The prosecutor, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo, said on June 16, Pizza Hut’s company representative in Bulawayo, Ms Maybe Simbisai Nyamupachitu received a phone call from her bosses at the head office in Harare indicating to her that the amount of money she had deposited into the bank did not tally with the figures on the submitted sales receipts.

The court heard that when Ms Nyamupachitu cross-checked the sales receipts on her files, she discovered that the accused persons had duplicated bank receipts from previous transactions and stolen cash.

“The accused persons duplicated the bank receipts from previous transactions and stole cash from the till machines before replacing them with old reprints which had the same amount,” said Mr Dlodlo.

A report was made to the police leading to the trio’s arrest and subsequent recovery of only US$1 050 and a BMW which was bought using part of the stolen money.—@mashnets