The National Theatre presents one of its three resident groups, The National Symphony Orchestra, a highly talented professional orchestra in collaboration with Valarie Naranjo an American master xylophonist present “TIERRA PURA”.

This musical concert is a fusion of Northern Ghana xylophone music blended with variations of Ghanaian and international music composition.

Naranjo, a keen xylophonist who was mentored by the late Ghanaian xylophone legend, Kakaraba Lobi, for 17 years, and had also performed to roaring ovations by enthusiastic crowds in numerous venues and events across the United States, and had received rave reviews in the media on nearly all the continents of the world.

The aesthetically pleasing melodies and different musical experiences of the National Symphony Orchestra and Naranjo, is expected to be felt strongly during the concert, and hopefully will open a new musical world to lovers of orchestral music.

The concert is scheduled for the 29th and 30thJune 2019 at 7pm each night, at the main auditorium and promises to be a memorable performance.