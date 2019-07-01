Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

REGISTRATION for the first edition of the Umdala Wethu Chess Open competition to be held in Victoria Falls on Saturday has opened.

The tournament is being organised by Hwange-based Empress N Chess Academy in honour of the late Vice-President Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo and will be held at Chamabondo Primary School in the resort town.

Registration fee is $3.50 for Under-8, Under-10 and Under-13; $4.50 for secondary school participants and $5.50 for the open category.

Nothando Dube, founder of Empress N Chess Academy, said they felt the need to hold a competition in Victoria Falls as part of their plans to identify players that will represent Matabeleland North province in national tournaments.

“Registration has opened for Umdala Wethu Open and will close on Thursday so that we start pairing participants. Our desire is to have more participants and we will do late registrations for an extra fee,” said Dube.

The bulk of the participants at the Fathers’ Day competition hosted by Empress N Chess Academy in Hwange a fortnight ago were drawn from primary and secondary schools.

Shayne Abneal scored six points from six wins to claim the Under-8 category title, which had 14 participants. Nigel Mutanda was the Under-10 champion with 5.5 points from five wins and a draw, while Lindsay Shoko claimed the Under-13 prize, winning all her six games.

The Open category title had 14 players and Blessing Dube scored 7.0 points from seven wins to take the top gong. — @ZililoR