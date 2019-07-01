Daniel Nemukuyu Investigations and Special Reports Editor

A woman at the centre of a raging social media storm in which her mother claimed that Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) leader Prophet Walter Magaya raped her, has disowned her parents’ claims, clearing the man of the cloth.

Last week, a Mrs Molly Maenzanise accused Prophet Magaya of raping and impregnating her daughter in a video that went viral drawing mixed comments on social media.

However, at the weekend, the alleged victim, Mrs Chenai Agatha Maenzanise-Hassan, publicly dismissed the rape claims in a self-made video that also featured her husband, Christian Hassan.

The two, who appeared happy and flippant, said the “baseless allegations” were disturbing their happy marriage. “Firstly, I would like to clear the air and state that, I was not raped!” said Mrs Maenzanise-Hassan.

“If I was, I would have already commented on the allegations. I would have responded to all that has been said, including insults.

“But this just has to stop. All you are doing is to destroy lives. We just have been together for two months and we are still in a honeymoon mood. Whoever came up with this, is using it for their personal gain,” said Mrs Maenzanise-Hassan.

On the original video clip, Mrs Maenzanise, who claims to be a member of PHD Ministries, appeared emotionally drained as she narrated her story: “I received a message from my daughter while I was performing my duties at church (PHD Ministries) stating that she had been raped by Prophet Magaya and that he was responsible for her pregnancy.

“We are loyal members of the church. She said the prophet used to sexually abuse her. She said he used to sleep with her. They were never in love, but he just manipulated her.

“ . . . daughter was manipulated through promises to pay her school fees. He even promised to take care of her needs. She was cornered until she gave in. She told me that the prophet was her child’s father. I could not believe it considering that I used to see him (Magaya) every day at church where I loyally serve the Lord.”