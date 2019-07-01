Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

MINES and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando says some investors from Western Australia have made commitments to visit Zimbabwe next month to explore possible investment opportunities each averaging US$5 million.

The upcoming business mission to Zimbabwe follows an aggressive marketing campaign by the Zimbabwe is Open for Business Forum which was held in Perth, Australia last week to woo potential investors.

According to ZBCtv, Minister Chitando, who was part of the delegation put together by the Zimbabwe is Open for Business Forum during their visit of Western Australia, met various prospective investors who were looking at investing an average of US$5 million in the mining and energy sectors.

“We have had very successful meetings here. The people here are really keen to invest in the country; they have a huge appetite for investing in Zimbabwe. We are talking figures like $500 million,” he was quoted as saying.

Zimbabwe is Open for Business Forum chief executive officer Mr Nqobile Magwizi was also quoted saying their visit to Perth has made them realise the need to establish a platform where prospective investors can easily access information on the available opportunities in the country.

“We see now that there’s need for us to have a framework which will ensure that people in whatever area can know what we have to offer,” he said.

A Zimbabwean business executive based in Australia Mr Moses Panashe told the national broadcaster that conferences such as the one hosted by the Zimbabwe is Open for Business Forum provide a good platform to market the country.

“This is a fantastic way to market the country, we really need this as a country right now,” he said.

A similar conference is expected to be held in China, as the country continues to aggressively work on attracting investors.

Following the coming into power of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa in November 2017, the new political order has adopted the “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” mantra whose focus is to lure investors from across the world.

The new Government has also embarked on a re-engagement exercise with the international community and of late Zimbabwe’s relations with the global village have been thawing.

Consequently, this has impacted positively on the much-needed foreign direct investment in different economic sectors such as mining, energy and power development, among others. ZBCtv/Business Chronicle