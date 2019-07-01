Gweru musician Blessed “Zizoe” Zigwe says his collaboration with Guspy Warrior has positively assisted in marketing his brand across the country.

Zigwe joined forces with Guspy Warrior in 2017 on a single titled Mutirangarirewo which was well-recieved.

“At the moment I am still working on getting in touch with Tocky Vibes and if everything goes well, he is going to feature on my next single and video,” Zigwe said.

“I chose Tocky Vibes because he has been doing great lately and he is lifting the Zimbabwean flag high outside the country.”

Zigwe said he was now living his childhood dream of becoming a music star after releasing several singles which have already won the hearts of many.

His track with Guspy Warrior, which has a video, became a game-changer for the youthful musician after receiving requests from his followers for him to perform at events.

“Becoming a celebrity was my childhood dream and I used to tell my classmates that I was going to be one in future. With God’s grace, everything is going according to plan,” Zigwe said.

Born in Mutare 22 years ago, Zigwe grew up in Gweru and joined the music industry in 2014 and has six singles to his name so far.

“The fans’ love I am receiving during live shows is so encouraging that I believe one day I will be recognised countrywide and internationally,” he said.

“When I started being professional, it was difficult for musicians from outside Harare to be heard unless one went to the capital and got advertised on national television or radio stations,” he said.

“With the coming-in of local radio stations in provinces, it is now easy for us to get publicised and have our music heard. Our music is now reaching all corners in Midlands province.

“People out there love music a lot and they appreciate art, but some don’t take us seriously in terms of payments after shows.”

Zigwe is working on a debut album, which he says would be a thriller and it is expected to be done before year end.

He has been travellng across Midlands performing sat hows and his music is being well-received on various radio stations.

Zigwe is popular for his hit single Tichironga, which encourages people to work for themselves and to desist from concentrating on other people.