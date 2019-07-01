Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A 38-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwean woman’s bid for freedom has hit a brick wall after she was denied bail in South Africa following her arrest for allegedly smuggling drugs worth R2 million into the neighbouring country via Beitbridge Border Post.

In addition, the case, which was initially being handled by South Africa Police Services, has been taken over by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) which targets organised crime and economic crimes.

Hawks spokesperson for Limpopo Captain Matimba Maluleke said Mavis Busisiwe Thundedzwa appeared before Musina Magistrate court on Friday for formal bail application.

“The suspect was denied bail and remanded in custody to 8 July for trial,” he said.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested during routine border patrols.

It is alleged that on May 11, South African police were performing their normal duties at the Beitbridge Port of Entry under the Musina policing area when they searched Thundedzwa’s luggage.

During the search, police found 15 x Crystal meth drugs with an estimated street value of over R2 million.

Police investigations revealed that Thundedzwa was travelling from Harare in Zimbabwe to South Africa.

The smuggling of drugs and explosives to South Africa has been on the rise. Over 40 people were arrested between 2015 and 2017 while smuggling similar contrabands between the two countries.

In 2015 two women from Bulawayo aged 41 and 23 were fined R20 000 each for smuggling 180 detonators into the neighbouring country.

Another group of 14 men was intercepted in July 2014 at an illegal entry point along the Limpopo River carrying a contraband of detonators worth R350 000 and were fined R30 000 each.