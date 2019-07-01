Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has recorded a relative increase in revenue levied on commercial cargo which passes through Beitbridge Border Post in the first quarter of the year in comparison to the same period last year.

Zimra’s acting head corporate communications Mrs Inzwirashe Chenai Muwonwa said between January 1 and 30 April this year they had collected a total of $230 million against $182 million they received during the same period in 2018.

She said bills of entries for exports had increased to 9 245 from 8 518.

“During the period under review we collected a total of ZW$230, 542, 067, 19 in the first quarter of 2019 compared to ZW$182, 120, 393, 65 last year,” said Mrs Muwonwa.

“In addition, we processed a total of 18 591 entries on imports between January and April (2019). In 2018 we handled 25 763 bills of entries on imports.”

Mrs Muwonwa said the organisation was processing an average of 155 commercial entries on imports and 80 on exports, respectively per day.

She said minerals, fresh fruits, tobacco were agricultural the main exports at Beitbridge Border Post, while motor vehicles, mining equipment, groceries, fuel, gas, and building material were leading imports.

“Annually we process an average of 78 000 entries on imports of commercial cargo and 30 000 on exports, with an average collection of ZW$600 million,” she said.

She said in terms of vehicles, they had recorded 7 092 imports (in 2019) and 11 058 entries (in 2018).

Mrs Muwonwa said most of the cars were coming from Japan, South Africa, United Kingdom and Singapore.

Zimra collects about 30 percent of Government revenue, with 70 percent of the parastatal’s collecting being made at Beitbridge Border Post.

Our Beitbridge Bureau is also reliably informed that between 60 and 100 buses, 2 000 light vehicles, 600 haulage trucks and 15 000 travellers use Beitbridge Border Post daily.