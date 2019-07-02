Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Bazooka of the Umdala Wethu fame will be in Victoria Falls this weekend where he is billed to perform at Comfort Pub and Grill on Saturday.

Event organiser Terminator Makoni said all was in place for the event which has been dubbed the “Winter Ball”.

“We’re ready to host Bazooka, one of the most sought after Zimdancehall chanters from Chillspot Records in Vic Falls this weekend. All is in place for the event and people should make their way to the venue to witness an amazing performance,” Terminator said.

Bazooka will be backed by the pub’s resident DJs Dave Harry, Stones, Mzi, Sean, DJ Mike and Phibz.

A day after Bazooka’s show, there will be a DJs braai party at the same venue with resident DJs on rotation. They will be joined on the decks by Emmity Smooth at the event which will kick off in the afternoon.