The much anticipated fourth season of the Big Brother Naija reality show officially kicked off on a high note on Sunday with performances from Burna Boy, Teni and Zlatan and a surprise announcement that the housemates will be spending 99 days in the new House in Nigeria.

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu said Big Brother “is so impressed by the housemates that he has decided to add another extra week.” Usually, housemates spend 90 days in the house and with this new tweak, viewers will be excited to see how the 21 housemates will endure the long stay.

The first three housemates that were introduced to the audience were Khafi, Omashola and Avala. Other housemates in the house include Frodd (Fresh and Odd), Ike, Nelson, Jackeye,Sir Dee, Tuoyo, Kimoprah, Isilomo, Mike, Jeff, Tacha, Seyi, Thelma, Esther, Mercy, Diane, Gedoni and Ella.

The housemates are an interesting mix of personalities. There is Seyi Awolowo, the grandson of Obafemi Awolowo, Tuoyo a psychotherapist and part-time stripper and Khafi a Nigerian London-based police officer. There is also video-vixen Mercy, fashion designer Gedoni, social media sensation Tacha and the British athlete Mike.

With a theme like ‘Pepper Dem’, the coming days will reveal what degree the housemates will bring the spice in the house. Already, some of the housemates Esther who said she is all fire and thunder and Mercy who dropped jaws with her sheer see-through gown are poised to kick off the drama in the house.

For the first time in the history of the Big Brother Naija show, a state-of-the-art house was built in Nigeria to efficiently accommodate the needs of the show. Most editions have been held in South Africa, something which irked most Nigerians as they wanted it to be closer home. Armed with the right facility and technology to transmit the show all over the continent where DStv operates, the Big Brother Naija House will now serve as the venue for other African countries as well.

Sponsored by Bet9ja, the winner of Big Brother Naija will walk away with a N30m (approximately USD$83 000) cash prize; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker Innoson Motors; a trip to Dubai for two packaged by TravelBeta; a home make-over courtesy of Scanfrost; a year’s supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles and Munch it and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone. There’s also a bonus prize of two VIP Tickets to watch a European Football final game live courtesy Bet9ja. — Maravipost