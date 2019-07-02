Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A GWANDA-based police officer allegedly teamed up with eight accomplices to attack a group of artisanal miners and rob them of one tonne of gold ore.

Ray Moyo (30), who is based at the ZRP Matabeleland South Provincial systems administration office, Fadwell Mhlekwa (18) and seven accomplices who are still at large, armed with switches and machetes reportedly attacked 14 miners at Ettrick Mine in Gwanda on June 9 at around 2AM.

Moyo and Mhlekwa were not asked to plead when they appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing a robbery charge. They were remanded in custody to July 10.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said: “Moyo, Mhlekwa and their seven accomplices who are still at large went to Ettrick Mine armed with switches and machetes. They approached 14 miners and they assaulted and threatened them.

“They held two miners Hebron Ndlovu and Bongani Ngaza hostage while they ordered the others to leave the mine. Moyo and his accomplices further ordered Mr Ndlovu and Mr Ngaza to load one tonne of gold ore which was at the mine into a vehicle which belongs to Moyo,” she said.

Miss Mahachi said Moyo, Mhlekwa and their accomplices drove away from the scene towards Gwanda- Beitbridge Road where they were intercepted by one Mr Knowledge Ndlovu. She said Moyo who was driving the vehicle and Mhlekwa were apprehended on the scene while their accomplices fled.

Miss Mahachi said the truck loaded with gold ore was recovered. She said the vehicle’s front number plates were covered with a cloth while the rear number plates were covered with a piece of sack.—@DubeMatutu