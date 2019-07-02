Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WITH the Warriors out of the Africa Cup of Nations finals, focus turns to the domestic Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, which resumes this weekend following a two-week break in support of the national team.

After a disappointing show by the senior men’s national team, the championship race and survival fight should give local fans something to cheer about.

Defending champions FC Platinum, Chicken Inn, Caps United and Black Rhinos are in the title race, with two points separating leaders FC Platinum and fourth-placed Rhinos.

FC Platinum are on 24 points after 12 games, followed by Chicken Inn and Caps United, who are tied on 23 points.

The defending champions, seeking a third consecutive title, face Manica Diamonds at Mandava Stadium when games resume fully aware that a slip will cost them top spot in this unpredictable championship race. FC Platinum will want to continue from the 3-0 away victory posted against Bulawayo Chiefs before the break.

Diamonds are seventh with 17 points and can reduce the gap between them and the champions if they win at Mandava. Diamonds drew 0-0 with Ngezi Platinum Stars in their last game.

Chicken Inn are also aiming to bounce back when they take on second from the bottom Mushowani Stars. The Gamecocks will bank on the league’s leading scorer Clive Augusto with 11 goals from 11 matches.

Augusto’s fine form has been credited with the April and May Player of the Month accolades.

Chicken Inn could also use the tie against Mushowani Stars to field utility player Liberty Chakoroma, who joined the club after his contract was terminated by Ngezi Platinum Stars. The mid-season transfer window opened yesterday and Chicken Inn were expected to lodge Chakoroma’s registration papers.

Former champions Caps United have a tough encounter against ZPC Kariba in the resort town, while Black Rhinos face relegation threatened Yadah.

Highlanders and Dynamos will be out to steer away from the relegation zone when they face tricky customers.

Highlanders, two points above the drop zone, are away at Ngezi, while DeMbare on 15 points and three points out of danger, are at home to fifth-placed Chapungu.

Highlanders just lost head coach Madinda Ndlovu to Gaborone United and head to Ngezi bubbling with confidence following a 1-0 win over perennial rivals Dynamos in their last encounter before the mini-break. — @ZililoR