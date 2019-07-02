ShareIt is a pretty brilliant application but it’s become pretty frustrating to use over the past few years. With constant ads and notifications, I’ve found myself using it less and less.







Fast Beam is what Google hopes will replace ShareIt and act as Android’s version of AirDrop. The application which 9To5Google got their hands on will be able to share images and other files on your phone — as well as URLs and snippets of text — “to nearby devices without internet.”

Whenever you choose to share something the Fast Beam icon will be alongside other sharing options.







One of the reasons why Android Beam, which is the predecessor to Fast Beam, never really took off was because it relied on NFC which was and still is absent from a significant number of devices. Fast Beam will probably rely on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi like AirDrop.

The application will also reportedly work on Chromebooks, Smartwatches and even iPhones making it more universal than AirDrop which is exclusive to Apple.