It seems like The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe chief, John Mangudya has found a new place to throw blame at: social media. During a Question and Answer session before the Parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance he said:







Some people want to spread malicious information so do not confuse indiscipline with communication. Social media in this country is full of lies. To what extent should we continue to have this.



Who is Zimbollar site? It is the invisible hand behind the indiscipline and it is the one we are dealing with right now. The problem with Zimbabweans is that they spend more time asking for a strong currency instead of focusing on production.

Okay, lets set the record straight. Would there be lies, speculation and conspiracies on the social media if government communicates truly and effectively it’s the citizenry? For instance, up until midday on Monday there wasn’t any official statement about the reintroduction of Zim Dollar. On top of that they switch their position three times on the matter of how they will deal with money in forex accounts. It’s hard not to inspire the spread of lies if you are not upfront with us and also having poor communication skills.

Now he’s going after Zimbollar long after it started letting us know what was happening in the informal market. Where were they (RBZ) all along if ZimBollar was spreading lies, as Mangudya puts it? If anything Zimbollar is helping people to understand what’s happening in the economy through giving us exchange rates updates and how to make better consumer decisions.