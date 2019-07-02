Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTHERN Region Division One League debutants Binga Pirates produced a top drawer performance to come from a goal down to share the spoils 1-1 with championship contenders Talen Vision in Bulawayo at the weekend.

Pirates, from the remote Matabeleland North province, denied second-placed Vision an opportunity to close-in on log leaders Bulawayo City, who had played to a goalless draw against Bosso 90 on Friday.

Pirates’ chief striker Obey Muleya, who has five goals in 11 games, grabbed the equaliser for the visitors, cancelling Douglas Sibanda’s goal.

The new boys are sixth on the table with 18 points from 11 games and trail log leaders City by 10 points.

Pirates have posted good results on the road, winning three by identical 2-1 score lines against Casmyn and Arenel, and also became the first team to beat Indlovu Iyanyathela at their home ground when posting a 1-0 win. They lost 2-1 to CIWU in Bulawayo and drew 1-1 against Vision.

Pirates’ performance against Vision won them lots of admiration from fans that watched the encounter.

“Teamwork and the fighting spirit are getting us through. We do have positive vibe in our team and we don’t concede defeat before the final whistle. Our team is made up of young players with great potential and understand that they’re playing for themselves and the community of Binga. They also understand that it’s through playing well that the team will be able to attract sponsors because we desperately need assistance to carry this promising project,” said Ashely “Becks” Ndebele, Pirates’ assistant coach.

Some of the players that have been driving Pirates include goalkeeper Charlton Nyathi, right-back Courage Ngulube, ex-Tsholotsho left-back McDonald Farawu and winger Nicholas Siamunzonzo.

Midfielders Smart Daudi, the 18-year-old pair of Clemence Simbayago and Blessing Mpore Dube as well as striker Bastian Muleya have also been impressive for Pirates.

Meanwhile, former Highlanders and Bulawayo City striker Nhlanhla Ndlovu scored the solitary goal when Mosi Rovers registered their third consecutive win against Ajax Hotspurs in Victoria Falls.

Southern Region Division 1 results

Friday: Bulawayo City 0-0 Bosso 90

Saturday: Talen Vision 1-1 Binga Pirates, Mosi Rovers 1-0 Ajax Hotspurs, Arenel Movers 1-0 Main Line, ZPC Hwange 1-0 Moto Moto, Makomo 3-0 Toronto, CIWU 3-0 Casmyn

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Bulawayo City 12 8 4 0 26 3 23 28

Talen Vision 11 7 4 0 16 3 13 25

CIWU 12 6 3 3 17 10 7 21

Makomo 12 5 5 2 16 8 8 20

ZPC Hwange 11 6 2 3 12 7 5 20

Binga Pirates 11 5 3 3 12 10 2 18

Bosso 90 11 4 5 2 16 13 3 17

Indlovu Iyanyathela 11 3 5 3 6 4 2 14

Moto Moto 11 3 3 5 9 16 -7 12

Ajax Hotspurs 11 3 2 6 13 19 -6 11

Mosi Rovers 11 3 2 6 7 16 -9 11

Casmyn 11 2 3 6 7 14 -7 9

Toronto 11 2 2 7 10 26 -16 8

Arenel Movers 11 1 4 6 9 21 -12 7

Mainline FC 11 1 3 7 9 15 -6 6

