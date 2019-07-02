Startup funding will always be pertinent. It can be the difference between a brilliant idea turning into or failing to turn into a brilliantly executed idea. The consequences of such a failure are not news to anyone in the startup space.







Thankfully there are number of programs that can assist startups and YouthConnektZim’s Startup Tour Bus is among such. Startup Tour Bus is a pitching mentorship competition that will be rounded up with a grand prize of US$5000 grand prize.

The Tour Bus program will be going around to the following cities:







Bindura

Bulawayo

Chinhoyi

Gwanda

Gweru

Harare

Lupane

Marondera

Mutare

Masvingo

If you’re interested in registering, it will be in your best interests to do so as soon as possible as YouthConnektZim warns that places may run out:

Please note that registration for training and the pitching competition will be done on a first-come, first-served basis, and we will only contact those who have registered before the cut off number is reached. The cut off numbers are 100 per province for training, and 20 per Province for the competition. *Please note that even if you do not register for training, you can still attend the event in your Province to visit the exhibitions and participate in other activities. There are also prizes to be won at the exhibitions!

We look forward to seeing you soon! Meanwhile, follow @YouthConnektZim on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The tour dates for the cities mentioned above will be as follows:

Tour dates as follows (for venues, watch this space!):

4 – 5 Jul Bindura

8 – 9 Jul: Gwanda

11 – 12 Jul Masvingo

15 – 16 Jul Chinhoyi

18 – 19 Jul Mutare

20-21 Jul Marondera

25 – 26 Jul Harare

1 – 2 Aug Gweru

5 – 6 Aug Lupane

8 – 9 Aug Bulawayo

6th Sept National finals – Harare — YouthConnektZim (@YouthConnektZim) June 28, 2019

Register for YouthConnektZim Startup Tour Bus program