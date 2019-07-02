Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ORGANISERS of the Victoria Falls Carnival have released the first batch of performers who will entertain revellers during the annual fiesta in December.

South Africa’s DJ Prince Kaybee makes a return to the carnival for the second year as part of his three-year contract with the festival. He will be joined by fellow Mzansi entertainer Samthing Soweto, Zim’s Flying Bantu, Botswana’s Sereetsi & The Natives and Zafari.

Following the success of last year’s festival, event organisers have maintained the three-day format. The festivities will begin on December 29 with a train party followed by a concert at the Victoria Falls Primary School on December 30. A New Year’s Unity concert will be staged at the same venue on New Year’s Eve.

However, while those from Botswana were excited as their artistes have been included, some said the line up is uninspiring.

“Boring line up,” commented Mix Malunga.

Some suggested that the likes of Winky D, Gemma Griffiths and a Nigerian artiste be included of which carnival organisers said they would consider.

This is just the initial line up with more artistes set to be unveiled. Limited early bird tickets are already on sale and have been pegged at US$75 for a three-day pass. A VIP pass is USD$140 while the two-day pass is USD$110.

With the scrapping of the multicurrency regime, some local would-be-attendees are worried about how they will purchase tickets but Vic Falls Carnival organisers have said they should not panic as a plan is being made for them.

“Local ticketing outlets will be released in the coming weeks – stay tuned. You can purchase early bird tickets online if you can,” organisers said.

The carnival, which attracts revellers from different countries, keeps growing with each year as it is undeniably one of the best ways to get into the New Year. The excitement does not stop at the festival grounds as people spend their days doing activities such as white water rafting, bungee jumping and sipping on cocktails.