Sharon Buwerimwe, Chronicle Reporter

A SUSPECTED thief from Bulawayo allegedly broke into a parked car and stole three bags with ZWL$13 400, R2 000 and US$495 after smashing a window on the car’s passenger side.

Mbongeni Dube (36) from Mpopoma suburb and his unknown accomplice who is still at large allegedly stole three bags that had money, from Mr Fredrick Mushava (21).

Dube pleaded not guilty to theft before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Tinashe Tashaya.

He was remanded out of custody to July 2 for continuation of trial.

The court heard how Mr Mushava parked his Honda Fit vehicle along Jason Moyo Street between 4th and 5th avenue.

He secured his vehicle before he went to deliver some cigarettes.

Prosecuting, Ms Memory Matare said on May 10, Dube in the company of his friend broke into Mr Mushava’s car and stole three bags that had cash.

“During Mushava’s absence, Dube in the company of his friend went to Mushava’s vehicle, smashed the window and forced the door open to gain entrance,” she said.

Ms Matare said Mr Tonderai Moyo who had parked his car near Mr Mushava’s vehicle witnessed the incident and ran to alert Mr Mushava.

“Tonderai Moyo witnessed them driving off in a silver Toyota Carib and alerted Mushava who immediately called the police,” she said.

The stolen goods were not recovered.—@sharonbuwe