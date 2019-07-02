WhatsApp and social networks get a pretty bad reputation for all the ills they are said to have brought on society. Apart from mailing communication extremely cheap there hasn’t been much appreciation given to these services. Until now…







A recent study by researchers at Edge Hill University found that spending time communicating with your loved ones on WhatsApp is good for “psychological wellbeing”.

People who spent more time on the instant messaging service are said to have reported higher feelings if self-esteem and whilst also feeling less lonely.







The had a sample size of 200 users and from these, the outcome reached was “group conversations and individual chats could actually benefit people by offering social support“.

Specifically, the findings show how including factors relating to social bonding capital is highly pertinent within this field as a way of understanding how technology usage relates to psychological wellbeing. It gives rise to the notion that social technology such as WhatsApp may stimulate existing relationships and opportunities for communication, thereby enhancing aspects of the users’ positive wellbeing.

Maybe WhatsApp isn’t so bad after all?