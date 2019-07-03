It’s that time again when Forbes publishes a list of 30 people under the age of 30 who are doing great and inspiring things in Africa. Last year, Zimbabwe had 4 representatives but this year we have 7. Take a look at who made it on the list this year:







Kim Jade

Kim Jade is a media personality, model and MC based in South Africa. She has signed endorsements with renowned brands like Revlon, Coca Cola, Accesorize etc. Read more about Kim Jade on Pindula.

Gilmore Moyo

He is Radio and Tv Host, Fashionista, Content Producer and Public Relations Consultant. He founded a Public Relations and consulting agency company called Paperbag Africa. Read more about Kim Jade on Pindula.







Terence Mathe

He runs a company that offers incineration services to hospitals, clinics and funeral parlours in Zimbabwe. The company once won a contract to dispose of confidential electoral documents for the EU Observation Mission. Besides running that company he also employed as an auditor.

Khanyisile Madonko-Nderezina

A Zimbabwean based in South Africa, Khanyisile runs a consulting and business development and growth form in South Africa. His company launched an accelerator to help young people start and run viable businesses.

Wilford Mwanza

Wilford is a founder of a FordOlutions which provides “simplified practical training on the applications of robotics using NXT Lego robots for SMEs, private businesses, and government organizations in Zimbabwe”.

Shoriwa Shaun Benjamin

Shoriwa is a geek who co-founded a company that provides ” ICT solutions such as mobile apps, websites and systems, cloud servers and video production”.

Melissa Mwale

Melissa is the founder of three organisations, all in the digital space. Hive Incorporation is her online fashion store and CryptoGem is her bitcoin trading platform.