No worries for Kwese Play users, the streaming service us still around. Earlier on we reported that Kwese Play users woke up to find a chilling message on their TVs saying that “Econet no longer offers Kwese Play”.
Luckily, that’s not the case. Apparently, they are experiencing technical problems which they are working on resolving so don’t fret.
3 July 2019 – Econet Media, has noted that today customers received a notification on their Kwesé Play devices that they have been deactivated.
We apologise for this inconvenience and are working on resolving it.
We thank you for your understanding and patience.
— Kwesé Play (@KwesePlayground) July 3, 2019
