Kwese Play users in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Ugandan woke up today finding the streaming service down. Kwesé Play, which was launched last year, is Econet’s Roku powered streaming platform that uses the internet to deliver entertainment.







Econet hasn’t yet issued a statement on whether they are experiencing technical issues or the service is gone for good.

With Kwese TV having shut down 7 months ago, you’d forgive Kwese Play users that are feeling unsettled with service disruption.







@econet_support

Hello @econet support I switched on my kwese play device this evening which has been working since January and its now displaying a notification message saying Econet no longer offers kwese play. Is it that guys you are telling me you have banned us — Misheck (@Misheck92977152) July 2, 2019

@econet_support @watchkwese Can you please advise as to what’s happening with your service. It just suddenly shutdown and you have not been forthcoming with any information on the issue. I await your prompt response in this matter. #KwesePlay — Faizel Patel (@FaizelPatel143) July 3, 2019

@KwesePlayground Unable to connect to device ERROR “Econet no longer offers KwesePlay. For more info contact Econet” WTF. Nothing on Econet ???? Whats going on? — colleen ranck (@chocaranck) July 3, 2019

